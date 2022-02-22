Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Recopa Sudamericana 2022

Athletico Paranaense host Palmeiras at the Arena da Baixada in the first leg fixture of the Recopa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

This game is the Supercup equivalent in CONMEBOL and is contested between the winners of the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Palmeiras lifted the Libertadores for the second year in a row in 2021, hence are making their second consecutive appearance in the competition, losing on penalties to Defensa y Justicia last year.

This will be the second appearance in the competition for the hosts as well who featured in the 2019 edition, after winning the Sudamericana title in 2018.

In this all-Brazilian final, we will see a new champion, as both sides have finished as runners-up in once each in the competition.

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

There have been 34 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 2001. The visitors enjoy a better record in the fixture at the moment, having 15 wins to their name. The hosts have nine wins, with the last one coming in 2017.

The spoils have been shared 10 times between the two sides, with their last encounter in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A at Wednesday's venue also ending in a goalless draw.

Athletico Paranaense form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Team News

Athletico Paranaense

Matheus Babi is a long-term absentee following a ligament injury, while Pedro Rocha has also been ruled out of the first leg. Victor Bueno has been suspended for his red card in the Copa Libertadores game against Palmeiras in 2021.

Injured: Matheus Babi, Pedro Rocha

Suspended: Vitor Bueno

Palmeiras

There are a few notable absentees for the Verdão. Gustavo Scarpa will miss the game with a knee injury while Luan has a thigh issue. Club captain Gustavo Gómez tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the first leg.

Injured: Gustavo Scarpa, Luan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gustavo Gómez (COVID-19)

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (3-5-2): Santos (GK); Marcinho, Thiago Heleno, Zé Ivaldo; Abner Erick, Christian, Juninho, Leo Cittadini, David Terans; Rômulo José Cardoso da Cruz, Pablo

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Benjamín Kuscevic, Murilo Cerqueira, Joaquín Piquerez; Danilo, Jailson, Eduard Atuesta; Dudu, Rony, Raphael Veiga

Athletico Paranaense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Both sides have enjoyed a great start to their domestic campaigns, with the hosts unbeaten in Campeonato Paranaense after nine games and Palmeiras unbeaten in Paulista A1.

The visitors looked solid in the FIFA Club World Cup loss to Chelsea and will travel to Curitiba with a spring in their step. With both sides in good touch, the game will make for an interesting watch and will likely end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 1-1 Palmeiras.

