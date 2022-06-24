Athletico Paranaense vs RB Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022

Athletico Paranaense will entertain tenth-placed RB Bragantino at the Arena da Baixada in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday.

The home team, led by FIFA World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, have done well in the league so far, occupying third place in the standings.

They are on a ten-game unbeaten streak across competitions. Athletico secured a 1-0 win against Coritiba last time around and were also victorious in the Copa do Brasil Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Bragantino, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last four league games and played out a 2-2 draw against Santos in their previous outing. They were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil earlier this month and head into the game with a week's rest.

Athletico Paranaense vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams. The home team have been the better side in this fixture, with five wins against the Red Bulls. The visitors have just two wins against their western rivals, while three games have ended in draws.

Athletico are on a five-game unbeaten run against Bragantino. In their last meeting, they inflicted a 1-0 defeat in the Copa Sudamericana in November.

Only 13th-placed Ceara have played more draws (7) than Bragantino (6) in the Brazilian Serie A this term.

Athletico have averaged 42.6% possession in the league, the second-worst behind 17th-placed Goias (40.3%).

Only first-placed Palmeiras (12) have scored more goals from set-pieces in the league than Bragantino (6) this season, while Athletico have just one goal from set-pieces.

Athletico have conceded ten of their 13 goals this season from open play, while Bragantino have scored ten of their 18 from open play.

Athletico Paranaense vs RB Bragantino Prediction

The home team have faced just one loss in their home games in the Brazilian Serie A this season and will start as strong favourites. Bragantino, meanwhile, have just one win on their travels this term.

Athletico have scored in all but one of their six home games in the league this season, while Bragantino have failed to score in just one of their six away outings. So, it's very likely both teams could find the back of the net in this game.

Given Athletico's better record in their recent meetings with the Sao Paulo-based outfit, they should secure a win.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 RB Bragantino.

Athletico Paranaense vs RB Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletico Paranaense.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 4: RB Bragantino to score in the first half - Yes.

