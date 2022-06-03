Athletico Paranaense vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Athletico Paranaense will be looking to pick up a fifth consecutive victory when they welcome Santos to the Arena da Baixada on Sunday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game winless in each of their last three outings and will aim to end this dry spell.

Athletico Paranaense maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Cuiaba last Sunday.

They have now won each of their last four games across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding two since a 2-1 loss to Fluminense on May 15.

With 12 points from eight games, Athletico Paranaense are currently sixth in the Serie A standings, three points off first-placed Palmeiras.

Santos, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out when they suffered a 1-0 loss against Palmeiras on home turf.

They have failed to win any of their last three outings, picking up two draws and losing one in that time.

Santos are currently ninth in the Serie A standings after picking up 11 points from eight games so far.

Athletico Paranaense vs Santos Head-To-Head

Santos have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides. Athletico Paranaense have picked up 14 wins in that time, while eight games have ended in draws.

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Santos Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Athletico Paranaense vs Santos Team News

Athletico Paranaense

The hosts will take to the pitch without Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar and Thiago Heleno, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Vitinho, Marcelo Cirino, Reinaldo, Julimar, Thiago Heleno

Suspended: None

Santos

Angelo Borges and Kevin Malthus have been sidelined with thigh and ACL injuries respectively and are out of contention for Santos.

Injured: Angelo Borges, Kevin Malthus

Suspended: None

Athletico Paranaense vs Santos Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nicolás Hernández, Abner Vinicius; Matheus Fernandes, David Terans, Erick Carvalho; Pedro Rocha, Pablo, Tomás Cuello

Santos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Sandry; Leo Baptistao, Vinicius Zanocelo, Jhojan Julio; Marcos Leonardo

Athletico Paranaense vs Santos Prediction

Sunday’s game sees two sides in contrasting form go head-to-head, with Athletico Paranaense winning each of their last four games across all competitions. Athletico Paranaense have won four of their last five games against Santos and we predict they will make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-1 Santos

