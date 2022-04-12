Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Athletico Paranaense and The Strongest will square off at the Arena de Baixada, with three points on the line in the Copa Libertadores.

Both sides will be looking to register their first wins of the campaign, having kickstarted their continental sojourns with draws.

The hosts played out a goalless draw away to Caracas. The Strongest were held to a 1-1 draw on home turf by Libertad Asuncion. First-half goals from Enrique Triverio and Bautista Merlini saw both sides share the spoils.

They followed that up with a 1-0 defeat away to Aurora in the Bolivian Division Profesional. Dario Torrico stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 82nd minute.

Athletico Paranaense suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Sao Paulo in their opening game of the new Brazilian Serie A campaign. Jonathan Calleri scored a hat-trick to guide his side to the win.

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest Head-to-Head

Both sides were paired in Group 1 of the Copa Libertadores in 2014. They each won their respective home legs by one-goal margins.

Athletico Paranaense form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L

The Strongest form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest Team News

Athletico Paranaense

Dodo has been sidelined with a meniscus injury, while Agustín Canobbio suffered a facial fracture. Thiago Heleno recently underwent surgery for a shoulder injury.

Injuries: Dodo, Agustín Canobbio, Thiago Heleno

Suspension: None

The Strongest

Rodrigo Amaral was suspended for assault, while Yvo Calleros is unavailable.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Rodrigo Amaral

Unavailable: Yvo Calleros

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest Predicted XI

Athletico Paranaense (4-4-2): Leonardo Linck (GK); Ze Ivaldo, Pedro Henrique, Daniel Lima, Abner; Pablo Siles, Christian, David Terans; Davi Araujo, Pablo, Romulo

The Strongest (4-3-3): Guillermo Viscarra (GK); Juan Aponte, Luis Deminquel, Gonzalo Castillo, Saul Torres; Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino, Diego Wayar; Martin Prost, Enrique Triverio, Jeyson Chura

Athletico Paranaense vs The Strongest

Athletico Paranaense have suffered consecutive disappointing results but have an excellent opportunity to get back on track when they host The Strongest. The visitors are underdogs in the match and will need to step up their game significantly if they are to leave Curitiba with something.

We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Athletico Paranaense 2-0 The Strongest

