Atlanta United vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Atlanta United will face Atlas at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stage. The home side have endured a torrid campaign with their domestic form carrying over onto the regional stage, and they have been eliminated from the Leagues Cup.
They suffered a 3-1 defeat to Necaxa in their tournament opener last week. They were then beaten 3-2 by Pumas UNAM in their second game, heading into the break with a 2-1 lead before their opponents scored twice in the second half to snatch all three points.
Atlas, meanwhile, were beaten 2-1 by a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami in their opening game after conceding a 96th-minute winner from the Herons. They then traded tackles with Orlando City in game two and lost 3-1, finding themselves a goal down late in the game before a red card to goalscorer Matias Coccaro all but scuppered their chances of a comeback result.
Like their midweek opponents, the visitors have also picked up no points in the Leagues Cup and will exit the competition on Wednesday. They will, however, be looking to get some points on the board in their final game.
Atlanta United vs Atlas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Atlas are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games in competitive action, a run stretching back to early February.
- This is the only fixture in round three of the Leagues Cup featuring two teams that have already been eliminated.
- Atlanta have had nine competitive meetings against Mexican opposition. They have won three of those games and lost the other six.
Atlanta United vs Atlas Prediction
The Five Stripes are on a wretched 10-game winless streak, with six of those games ending in defeat. However, they have the home advantage this week and will hope it spurs them to victory and perhaps kickstarts the rest of their season.
Los Rojinegros have lost their last three games on the bounce and have won just one of their last six in competitive action. They have been woeful in defense of late, conceding 13 goals in their last five matches and could see defeat here.
Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 Atlas
Atlanta United vs Atlas Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last six matches)