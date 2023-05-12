Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Atlanta United will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they welcome Charlotte FC to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.
The Crown head into the weekend fresh off the back of reaching the US Open Cup quarter-finals and will be looking to build on that result.
Atlanta United failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of 10-man Minnesota United last Sunday.
Gonzalo Pineda’s side have now lost three straight games across all competitions, a run which condemned them to a third-round exit from the US Open Cup courtesy of a 2-1 defeat against USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.
For all their recent struggles, Atlanta United currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference table, level on 18 points with third-placed Nashville and six points off top spot.
Charlotte FC, on the other hand, picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Orlando City in midweek to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup.
The Crown have now won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 loss to DC United on April 30 being the exception.
With 12 points from their opening 11 games, Charlotte FC are currently 12th in the East, three points above rock-bottom New York Red Bulls.
Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fourth meeting between the sides, with Atlanta United picking up two wins in that time.
- Charlotte FC’s only win came in April 2022, when they edged out the Five Stripes 1-0 at the Bank of America Stadium.
- Pineda’s men have lost their last three games across all competitions, conceding seven goals and scoring three in that time.
- Charlotte FC are winless in four of their five away games in the league, losing three and claiming one draw.
- Atlanta United are one of just four Eastern Conference sides yet to lose a home game in the MLS this season, having picked up four wins and one draw in their five matches.
Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Prediction
After a rough few weeks on the road, Atalanta will be happy to return home where they are on a three-game winning streak in the league and unbeaten since last October.
The Five Stripes’ home advantage gives them a slight edge this weekend and we fancy them returning to winning ways.
Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 Charlotte FC
Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Atlanta’s last six matches)
Tip 3: Thiago Almada to score or assist - Yes (The Argentine international has been involved in 10 goals in his nine league matches so far)