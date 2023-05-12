Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

Atlanta United will be looking to snap their three-game losing streak when they welcome Charlotte FC to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The Crown head into the weekend fresh off the back of reaching the US Open Cup quarter-finals and will be looking to build on that result.

Atlanta United failed to arrest their slump in form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of 10-man Minnesota United last Sunday.

Gonzalo Pineda’s side have now lost three straight games across all competitions, a run which condemned them to a third-round exit from the US Open Cup courtesy of a 2-1 defeat against USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.

For all their recent struggles, Atlanta United currently sit fourth in the Eastern Conference table, level on 18 points with third-placed Nashville and six points off top spot.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Orlando City in midweek to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup.

The Crown have now won all but one of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 3-0 loss to DC United on April 30 being the exception.

With 12 points from their opening 11 games, Charlotte FC are currently 12th in the East, three points above rock-bottom New York Red Bulls.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides, with Atlanta United picking up two wins in that time.

Charlotte FC’s only win came in April 2022, when they edged out the Five Stripes 1-0 at the Bank of America Stadium.

Pineda’s men have lost their last three games across all competitions, conceding seven goals and scoring three in that time.

Charlotte FC are winless in four of their five away games in the league, losing three and claiming one draw.

Atlanta United are one of just four Eastern Conference sides yet to lose a home game in the MLS this season, having picked up four wins and one draw in their five matches.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Prediction

After a rough few weeks on the road, Atalanta will be happy to return home where they are on a three-game winning streak in the league and unbeaten since last October.

The Five Stripes’ home advantage gives them a slight edge this weekend and we fancy them returning to winning ways.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 Charlotte FC

Atlanta United vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Atlanta’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Thiago Almada to score or assist - Yes (The Argentine international has been involved in 10 goals in his nine league matches so far)

