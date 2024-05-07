Atlanta United vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2024 

Atlanta United host Charlotte Independence at the Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Tuesday for their round of 32 clash in the US Open Cup.

It's been an underwhelming start to the 2024 campaign for Atlanta, who've won just thrice in 10 league games so far.

After winning three of their opening five MLS matches, the Five Stripes went their next five without a single victory, losing twice, including a 2-1 home defeat to Minnesota United in their latest outing.

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda is already feeling the heat, and an early exit from the cup would endanger his survival in the job further.

On the other hand, Charlotte Independence have reached here after a great deal of effort. They beat Vereinigung Erzgebirge 2-0 with two late goals in the first round, before overcoming SC United Heat 4-3 on penalties after the sides played out a 0-0 draw.

Then in the third round, the third-tier outfit drew 4-4 with Rhode Island, before picking up another penalty shootout victory, this time by a 5-4 scoreline to reach the last-32.

Either way, the North Carolina outfit have demonstrated exemplary grit and fighting spirit along the way, and Atlanta shouldn't take them lightly.

Atlanta United vs Charlotte Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Atlanta United and Charlotte Independence

Charlotte Independence have kept a clean sheet in two of their last three US Open Cup games

Atlanta United are winless in their last five games

Atlanta United have lost their last two home games by a score of 2-1, first to Cincinnati and then to Minnesota United

Atlanta United are in the fourth round of the US Open Cup for the fifth time in six attempts, whereas Charlotte Independence have made it thus far in the competition for the first time in their history

Atlanta United vs Charlotte Prediction

Atlanta United might seem like the favorites on paper, but their form lately has been poor. Charlotte Independence are not the most formidable side, languishing in third division of US football, but have shown the will to fight in every round so far. That makes the tie interesting, but owing to greater experience, we're bettting on Atlanta to eventually prevail on penalties.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 (4-3 on penalties) Charlotte

Atlanta United vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United (on penalties)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes