Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Atlanta United will host Cincinnati at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their season finding themselves second-from-bottom in the Eastern Conference with just 11 points from 14 matches as they continue to adjust to life under new boss Ronny Deila.

Ad

They suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Philadelphia Union last time out, struggling to gain a foothold in the contest before their opponents clinched maximum points with a penalty kick at the hour mark.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to their season and are now making an early push for a fourth consecutive playoff appearance. They picked up a good point in their 1-1 draw away at Columbus Crew last time out with Kevin Denkey opening the scoring after just six minutes before their opponents drew level in the second-half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit second in the East, are level on points with leaders Philadelphia and could potentially go top with maximum points on Sunday.

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Atlanta and Cincinnati. The home side have won five of those games while the visitors have won one fewer.

There have been seven draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

The Five Stripes have conceded 24 goals in MLS this season. Only DC United (25) and LA Galaxy (33) have shipped more.

Ad

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Prediction

Atlanta have lost two of their last three matches and are winless in their last eight. They have won just one of their last seven home games and have work to do this weekend.

The Orange and Blue meanwhile have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last 10. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent times and should come out on top here.

Ad

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Cincinnati

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More