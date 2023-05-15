Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atlanta United play host to Colorado Rapids at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Pineda’s side are currently on a four-game losing streak and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Atlanta United suffered their first home defeat of the season as they were beaten 3-1 by Charlotte FC last Saturday.

The Five Stripes have now lost their last four outings, a run that saw them crash out of the US Open Cup courtesy of a shock 2-1 loss to Memphis 901 FC on April 27.

Despite their slump in form, Atlanta United are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference table, six points behind first-placed New England Revolution.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, were sent crashing back to earth as they fell to a 2-1 home loss against Philadelphia Union last time out.

Prior to that, Robin Fraser’s side were on a nine-match unbeaten run, claiming five draws and four wins, including a 4-2 victory against Sacramento Republic in their US Open Cup last-32 clash on May 10.

Colorado Rapids are currently 10th in the Western Conference standings, level on 12 points with ninth-placed Minnesota United.

Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Atalanta United picking up three wins from their previous four encounters.

Colorado Rapids' only win came on March 6, when they edged out the Five Stripes 3-0 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Atlanta United have lost their last four matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and conceding 10 since April’s 2-1 win over Chicago Fire.

Pineda’s side currently hold the second-poorest record in the MLS, having conceded 21 goals so far.

Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Atlanta United have struggled for results in recent weeks and will be looking to stop the rot. Given their current defensive woes, we predict Colorado Rapids will cancel out their efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Atlanta United vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Atlanta’s last seven games across all competitions)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Colorado’s last five outings)

