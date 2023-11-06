Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Columbus Crew side in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Crew secured a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won eight out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's six victories.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in each of their last four matches against Atlanta United in the MLS but were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous such match at home in the competition.

Atlanta United are winless in their last four matches - their longest such streak in all competitions since Gonzalo Pineda took charge of the club in 2021.

Columbus Crew are winless in their last 15 matches away from home in the MLS Cup playoffs, with their previous such victory coming in 2002.

Cucho Hernandez has scored a total of 18 goals for Columbus Crew this year - the most scored by a Crew player since Gyasi Zardes in 2018.

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. Cucho Hernandez has stepped up to the plate for the away side and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Columbus Crew

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cucho Hernandez to score - Yes