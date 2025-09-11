Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Atlanta United will host Columbus Crew at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have endured a poor campaign and look set to miss out on playoff football as they sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with just 26 points from 28 matches.
They picked up an important win last time out as they beat Nashville 1-0 on the road with Ronald Hernandez heading home the sole goal of the contest midway through the first half to hand the Five Stripes their first away victory of the MLS season.
Columbus Crew have also endured a rather disappointing campaign and will need to step things up significantly if they are to secure an automatic path to the playoffs. They played out a dour goalless draw with New York Red Bulls in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just three shots throughout the contest.
The visitors sit seventh in the East with 46 points and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track when they play on Saturday.
Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Atlanta and Columbus. The hosts have won eight of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 13 times, with their other three contests ending level.
- The visitors have won all but one of their last four games in this fixture.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2018.
- Atlanta have scored 32 goals in Major League Soccer this term. Only three teams in the Eastern Conference have managed fewer.
Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction
The Five Stripes' latest result marked their first league win since the start of June, and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last four home league games and could struggle here.
The Crew are without a win in their last four league outings after winning five of their previous seven in the competition. They have, however, had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should just edge this one.
Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Columbus Crew
Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)