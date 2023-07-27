Atlanta United vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2023

Atlanta United will host Cruz Azul at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The home side have had mixed results in the Major League Soccer this season and were unable to avoid defeat in their Leagues Cup opener on Tuesday. Coming up against a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, the Five Stripes succumbed to a 4-0 defeat, finding themselves four goals down well before the hour mark.

Cruz Azul have endured a torrid start to their Liga MX campaign and had hoped for better luck on the continental stage but could not manage that either. They were beaten 2-1 by Inter Miami in their group opener and had looked set to be headed towards a draw before Lionel Messi scored a brilliant free-kick to clinch the points for the Herons.

Both sides sit second and third in the group table respectively with zero points but know that whichever team comes out on top on Saturday will advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Atlanta United vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the second meeting between Atlanta and Cruz Azul.

The two sides faced off for the first-ever time in a pre-season friendly back in February which ended 3-3.

The visitors are without a win in their last three meetings against American opposition.

Seven of the Five Stripes' nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Cruz Azul are one of five teams in the Mexican top-flight this season yet to pick up a win.

La Máquina have the joint-second-worst defensive record in the Liga MX this season with a goal concession tally of six.

Atlanta United vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Atlanta are on a three-game losing streak after losing just one of their previous 10 matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Cruz Azul are on a poor five-game losing streak and have won just one of their last nine matches. They have lost their last four away games on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 Cruz Azul

Atlanta United vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of Cruz Azul's last four away matches)