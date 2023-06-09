Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with an impressive Atlanta United side in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atlanta United vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good recent record against DC United and have won eight out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's six victories.

Atlanta United have won their last four matches against DC United in the MLS and have completed league doubles against them in both 2020 and 2021.

Atlanta United played out a 0-0 draw last week - their fourth consecutive draw in the MLS ended a run of 18 league games with at least one goal in the competition.

DC United have collected 18 points in their last 10 matches in the MLS - their best run over such a period in the competition since 2019.

Mateusz Klich created eight chances for his team against Inter Miami last week - the most created by a player in a single game this season.

Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction

Atlanta United have been in impressive form this season but do have a few issues to address ahead of this match. The hosts are in a fairly good position in the league table but can achieve better results in the coming weeks.

DC United seem to have put their past troubles behind them but have stuttered over the past month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 DC United

Atlanta United vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Benteke to score - Yes

