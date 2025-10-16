Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

This is a clash of the two lowest-ranked sides in the Eastern Conference as Atlanta United host DC United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in MLS on Saturday in their final game of the league phase. Since beating Nashville 1-0 on 31 August, the Five Stripes have been on a barren run. Their next five games have resulted in four losses, including a crushing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last weekend.

Ad

Former Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez were among the goals for the hosts as Atlanta were dealt their 16th top-flight loss of the season. With 27 points in the bag from 33 games, Ronny Deila's side are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference table.

The only team that have seen a worse run than them are their next opponents, DC United, who have two points fewer. The Eagles haven't won in four league games after their stunning 2-1 away win against New York City on 31 August.

Ad

Trending

A 1-1 draw with Orlando City was followed by a triumvirate of defeats to Inter Miami (3-2), Philadelphia Union (6-0) and Charlotte (1-0), which makes it 18 defeats for the side this season ahead of their final outing.

Atlanta United vs DC United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between the sides in history, with Atlanta United winning 10 times over DC United and losing on eight occasions.

After going 16 games without a stalemate, Atlanta United and DC United have drawn three of their last five, including the Leagues Cup encounter in July 2024.

Atlanta United failed to score in their last clash against DC United - they've gone two consecutive games against them without scoring.

Both these teams have won five games each in the MLS this season and have the worst defensive records: 62 goals for Atlanta and 65 goals for DC.

Ad

Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction

This is a clash between two teams who have endured underwhelming campaigns and languish at the bottom of the barrel. The last thing these sides want on the final day is another defeat, so they could approach the clash cautiously and play for a draw.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 DC United

Atlanta United vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More