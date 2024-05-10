Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on DC United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

DC United are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The hosts eased past Charlotte Independence by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United vs DC United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a good record against DC United and have won nine out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams. DC United have won six matches against Atlanta United during this period.

Atlanta United form guide: W-L-D-L-D

DC United form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Atlanta United vs DC United Team News

Atlanta United

Tyler Wolff is recovering from an injury at the moment and will not be available for selection. Jamal Thiare and Xande Silva are also struggling with their fitness and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Tyler Wolff

Doubtful: Jamal Thiare, Xande Silva, Stian Gregersen, Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

DC United

Russell Canouse is unwell at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Connor Antley has made progress with his recovery and might play a part in this match.

Injured: Russell Canouse

Doubtful: Connor Antley

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs DC United Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guzan; Lennon, Abram, Morales, Wiley; Slisz, Muyumba; Lobzhanidze, Almada, Mosquera; Giakoumakis

DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono; Herrera, McVey, Bartlett, Dajome; Peltola, Pirani, Klich; Stroud, Benteke, Murrell

Atlanta United vs DC United Prediction

Atlanta United have blown hot and cold this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. Thiago Almada has been sensational for the hosts and will look to hit his creative peak on Saturday.

DC United have relied heavily on Christian Benteke in the final third this season and will need to rally around their experienced forward. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 DC United