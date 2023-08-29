Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati outfit in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side eased past New York City FC by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent in recent weeks. The hosts thrashed Nashville SC by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a slight edge over FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's four victories.

Atlanta United have played out a total of two draws against FC Cincinnati in the MLS, with their most recent draw coming in the previous meeting between the two teams last year.

Atlanta United scored at least three goals in an MLS game for the 38th time against Nashville SC last week and are on a four-game winning run for the third time this season.

After a run of only 22 victories in 118 matches in the regular season of the MLS, FC Cincinnati have won 20 of their last 32 such games in the competition.

Thiago Almada's two assists last week increased his tally to a total of 13 assists in the MLS - more than any other player in the competition.

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Atlanta United have a formidable squad at their disposal and currently find themselves in the midst of a purple patch. Thiago Almada has been a revelation this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati have been impressive this season and will be intent on making the most of their progress so far. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thiago Almada to score - Yes