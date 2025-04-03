Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th March 2025

Atlanta United host FC Dallas at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in MLS on Saturday, looking to build on their last win. The Five Stripes overcame New York City FC in a seven-goal thriller, having trailed 3-1 at one point.

Three goals in the last 30 minutes of normal time turned the screw, as Ronny Deila's side produced a comeback for the ages to end their four-game winless run in the competition. It was their first league victory since overcoming Montreal 3-2 on the opening day.

Yet, with only eight points in the bag from six games, Atlanta are down in 11th place in the Eastern Conference table. Meanwhile, Dallas are not that much better off, sitting only four places above their rivals in the Western Conference.

But, they've shown improvements lately. After going three games without a win, Los Toros won their next two: 1-0 vs Real Salt Lake and 2-1 vs Sporting Kansas City to get their campaign back on track.

Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in the past, with two wins for each.

The most recent encounter between Atlanta United and FC Dallas ended in a draw, which marked the first of this fixture (September 2023).

Having won their last two MLS games, Dallas could win three league games in a row for the first time since November 2020.

With 11 goals conceded in the MLS so far, Atlanta have the worst defensive record after only Orlando City and Toronto (12 goals each).

With nine goals shipped, Dallas have the joint worst defensive record of any side, tied with LAFC and San Jose.

Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Prediction

The Five Stripes will look to come flying out of the blocks here as they aim to build on their dramatic comeback victory from last week. However, their defense is equally fragile.

Dallas have conceded just two fewer goals than Atlanta, but have seemed like a solid outfit lately. We expect a close game again but the visitors should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 FC Dallas

Atlanta United vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: FC Dallas to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

