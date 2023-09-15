Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Inter Miami visit the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday to face Atlanta United in the MLS, looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Before Lionel Messi's arrival, Inter Miami were struggling at the bottom of the standings with just five wins in 22 games.

However, since the Argentine joined the squad, it's been a different ball game altogether. Messi spearheaded Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy and guided them into the US Open Cup final.

All this has generated great momentum, which has now seen the Herons turn their fortunes around in the top flight too.

Since 26 August, Miami have won three of their four league games, while drawing once. This has seen them climb out of the bottom position and into 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, are eight places above them and have accrued 14 points more, but come into their latest fixture winless in their last two outings.

Following their disastrous Leagues Cup campaign, the Five Stripes won against Seattle Sounders and Nashville in back-to-back games, but have since lost steam once again.

Atlanta were beaten 2-1 by Cincinnati at home before playing out a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 previous clashes between the sides, with Inter Miami winning five times over Atlanta United and losing on just three occasions.

Having beaten Atlanta United in their last two games, Inter Miami are looking to win three in a row for the first time in the fixture.

Atlanta United have beaten Inter Miami in their last three home games: 2-0 in June 2022, 2-1 in October 2021 and 1-0 in September 2021.

Inter Miami's Leonardo Campana and Facundo Farias are looking to score in their third MLS game in a row.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Atlanta United have scored in every home game this season, and have beaten Inter Miami on their last three visits too. Suffice it to say, the Five Stripes are a different beast at home. However, the visitors have Lionel Messi on their side and can hurt them defensively, which has been Atlanta's Achilles heel this season.

We expect this match to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 Inter Miami

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes