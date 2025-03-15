Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Inter Miami return to action in Major League Soccer when they go head-to-head with Atlanta United on Sunday. This will be the first meeting since their thrilling playoff encounter last November when Ronny Deila’s men secured a dramatic 5-3 aggregate victory.

Ad

Atlanta United were guilty of a wasteful display in front of goal last time out when they played to a goalless draw against New York Red Bulls at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before that, Deila’s side kicked off the 2025 MLS season with a narrow 3-2 victory over CF Montreal on February 23, one week before losing 2-0 at the hands of Charlotte FC.

Atlanta United head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four competitive home games, claiming three wins and one draw, and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Ad

Trending

Having missed three consecutive matches, Lionel Messi returned to the pitch in style as he found the back of the net in the 92nd minute to help Inter Miami to a 2-0 victory over Cavalier on Friday and complete a 4-0 aggregate win over the Jamaican outfit in their AFC Champions League clash.

Javier Mascherano’s men now turn their sights to MLS, where they kicked off the season with a thrilling 2-2 draw against New York City FC before claiming consecutive victories over Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC.

Ad

Inter Miami head into the weekend on a five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their seven games across all competitions this season, claiming six wins and one draw so far.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United hold a slightly superior record in this fixture, having won seven of the previous 17 meetings between the two teams.

Inter Miami have picked up one fewer win during that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Atlanta United are unbeaten in their last six home games against Mascherano’s side, claiming five wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in September 2020.

Inter Miami have won all but one of their last six competitive away matches, with a 2-1 loss against Atlanta in November’s playoff clash being the exception.

Ad

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami were sent packing from last year’s playoffs by Atlanta and will head into the weekend looking to exact their revenge.

Mascherano’s side head into the weekend as the more in-form side, and while we expect a stern challenge from Atlanta, we are tipping Inter Miami to come away with maximum points.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Inter Miami

Ad

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last eight clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Atlanta United and Inter Miami have also scored in their last six encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback