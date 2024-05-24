Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on an impressive Los Angeles FC side at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side eased past Loudoun United FC by a 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference league table and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a Nashville SC by a 1-1 draw in their previous league game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a slight edge over Los Angeles FC and have won two out of the four matches between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed one victory against Atlanta United and will look to level the scales this weekend.

Atlanta United form guide: W-D-L-L-W

Los Angeles FC form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Atlanta United

Noah Cobb and Nick Firmino have recovered from their knocks and could play a part in this fixture. Tyler Wolff is injured and has been ruled out of this clash.

Injured: Tyler Wolff, Giorgos Giakoumakis

Doubtful: Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC

Kei Kamara and Ryan Hollingshead are carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked this weekend. David Martinez is injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: David Martinez, Lorenzo Dellavalle

Doubtful: Kei Karama, Ryan Hollingshead

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Gregersen, Hernandez; Muyumba, Firmino, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Rios, Wiley

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Atuesta, Bogusz; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga

Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC can pack a punch on their day and have impressive players in their ranks. Denis Bouanga has been impressive in MLS and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Atlanta United have struggled over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Los Angeles FC are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Los Angeles FC