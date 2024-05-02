Atlanta United vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United lock horns with Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side edged Sporting Kansas City to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against Chicago Fire in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have an excellent recent record against Minnesota United and have won four out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Minnesota United's paltry one victory.

Minnesota United have lost four of their five matches against Minnesota United in MLS, with their only such victory coming by a narrow 3-2 scoreline away from home in October 2017.

Atlanta United were on an unbeaten run of eight matches at home in all competitions before they suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month.

Minnesota United have picked up 17 points in their first nine matches in MLS so far this season - the best start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Thiago Almada has picked up 11 goals and 13 assists for Atlanta United in home games since the start of last season.

Atlanta United vs Minnesota United Prediction

Atlanta United have blown hot and cold this season but have managed to make the Mercedes-Benz Stadium a fortress in recent weeks. Thiago Almada has been exceptional for the home side and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Minnesota United have been impressive this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 Minnesota United

Atlanta United vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Minnesota United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thiago Almada to score - Yes