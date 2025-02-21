Atlanta United vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

Atlanta United host Montreal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday in the opening game of the 2025 MLS season. The Five Stripes wrapped up their pre-season with a 3-2 defeat of FC Dallas last Thursday, their third victory in five warm-up matches.

Having only achieved a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference last year, the Georgian outfit have a point to prove this time around. They also have a new coach in Ronny Deila, who takes charge of the club for his first official game this weekend.

The 49-year-old is no stranger to the MLS though, having managed New York City for two years from 2020 to 2022. He was last seen at Al Wahda in Abu Dhabi from July to December of last year.

To boost their squad, Atlanta have also signed a few players, most notably Paraguayan star Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United for $10 million. Cayman Togashi and Emmanuel Latte are two forwards they acquired too.

Meanwhile, their counterparts from Canada oversaw a mixed spell in the pre-season, winning and losing twice each from four games. Head coach Laurent Courtois remains the manager and is set for a second consecutive season in the competition with the side.

Atlanta United vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 clashes between the sides in the past, with Atlanta United winning on exactly half the occasions (8) and losing five times.

Atlanta United have failed to beat Montreal from open play in their last three clashes, although their most recent encounter saw them prevailing 7-6 on penalties.

The Impact have scored at least twice in their last two games with Atlanta.

Montreal have not won the opening game of an MLS season since 2021.

In the MLS clashes, the last four games between the sides were equally shared with two wins for each.

Atlanta United vs Montreal Prediction

The Five Stripes have struggled in the fixture lately, even blowing up a 2-0 lead in their last clash, but did prevail on penalties. They will look back on that result as inspiration to start the new season on a high note.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 Montreal

Atlanta United vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

