Atlanta United vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd September 2023 

Atlanta United host Montreal at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Since the start of September, Atlanta have played three top-flight games, drawing twice and winning once.

On either side of a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas and 1-1 stalemate with DC United, the Five Stripes took apart Inter Miami in a stunning 5-2 victory.

Lionel Messi was absent from the game, and Gonzalo Pineda's side took full advantage. WIth 46 points from 30 games, Atlanta are in sixth position in the Eastern Conference table, two places above their opponents, Montreal, who have accrued nine points fewer.

The Canadian outfit are winless in their last four league games, losing and drawing twice each. After beating Toronto and New England Revolution consecutively, the Impact drew 0-0 to Chicago Fire followed by a 1-1 stalemate with Cincinnati.

Having finished second in the regular league phase last year, by only two points at that, Montreal have experienced a precipitous fall from grace this season.

Atlanta United vs Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 previous clashes between the sides, with Atlanta United winning on six occasions and losing only thrice.

Atlanta United have beaten Montreal just once in their last five clashes, although it came in their most recent meeting on 9 July 2023.

This fixture has seen only three draws, the last of which came when Atlanta were at home on March 2022.

Montreal are winless in their last four MLS games, losing twice and drawing twice each.

Atlanta United are unbeaten in their last three MLS games.

Atlanta United have scored four goals in a home game twice in their last three league clashes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Montreal have won just one of their last eight away games in the MLS.

Atlanta United vs Montreal Prediction

Neither side are currently on a great run of form, as they are both struggling for consistent results.

However, as teams will be eager to avoid a loss, it could see them play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Montreal

Atlanta United vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes