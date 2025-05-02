Atlanta United vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2025 

Atlanta United host Nashville at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, desperate to end their three-game losing run in the competition. Following a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas, the Five Stripes lost consecutively to New England Revolution (1-0), Philadelphia Union (3-0) and Orlando City (3-0).

Indeed, it's been a lackadaisical start to Atlanta's 2025 league season, winning just twice from their opening 10 games, while losing on exactly half the occasions.

With just nine points in the bag from 10 games, Ronny Deila's side are down in 12th position in the Eastern Conference standings. Only DC United, Toronto and Montreal have fared worse than Atlanta at this stage.

Meanwhile, Nashville are up in sixth place in the table, having seen a better campaign so far. In fact, they are coming off the back of an emphatic 7-2 victory over Chicago Fire last weekend. Samuel Surridge scored a sensational quadruple while Hany Mukhtar fired a brace. Jeison Palacios was among the goals too.

It was a splendid return to form after going down 3-0 to Seattle Sounders in the week before. However, consistency has been lacking from their game, and it will be interesting to see if Nashville can secure another win after such a stellar showing last time out.

Atlanta United vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the sides before, with Nashville winning five times and losing to Atlanta on just three occasions.

After winning their first two encounters with Nashville, Atlanta have won just once from their next 10: a crushing 4-0 home victory on 28 August 2023.

Nashville beat Atlanta 2-0 in their last game. They haven't won this fixture consecutively since 2021-22 (2).

There have been four draws between these sides in history, and interestingly, just one of them came at Atlanta's home ground.

Atlanta United vs Nashville Prediction

Atlanta United are on a low-ebb right now, losing their last couple of games. Their defense during this run was woefully exploited while firing blanks in each loss.

Nashville can sense an opportunity to add more wind to their sails, and will go for the win right from the off.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Nashville

Atlanta United vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nashville SC to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

