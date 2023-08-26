Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Nashville SC side in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Preview

Nashville SC are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a penalty shoot-out at the hands of Inter Miami this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts eased past Seattle Sounders by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville SC have a good recent record against Atlanta United and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's two victories.

After losing their first two matches against Nashville SC, Atlanta United are unbeaten in their last seven such games in all competitions.

After a run of only two victories in 11 regular-season games in the MLS, Atlanta United have managed to win three of their last five such matches in the competition.

Prior to their Leagues Cup run, Nashville SC had lost five out of six regular-season games in the MLS and had lost three consecutive league games for the first time in their history.

Hany Mukhtar has scored five goals in eight MLS games against Atlanta United - only Luciano Acosta has a better record against them in the competition.

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Prediction

Nashville SC are in the midst of a slump in the MLS but have managed to revive themselves in the Leagues Cup. Hany Mukhtar has been excellent for his side and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Atlanta United have improved in recent weeks but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Nashville SC are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Nashville SC

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville SC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nashville SC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Hany Mukhtar to score - Yes