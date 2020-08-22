Atlanta United vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Major League Soccer 2020

Atlanta United are set to host Nashville SC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their latest Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture.

Atlanta United come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew in their most recent match. A Youness Mokhtar strike was enough to seal the deal for Caleb Porter's men.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, drew 0-0 with FC Dallas on Monday at the Toyota Stadium. Despite having more chances than FC Dallas, Nashville SC were unable to make it count.

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Atlanta United and Nashville SC have played only one game against each other. In fact, Atlanta United were Nashville SC's inaugural fixture, with the Five Stripes beating them 2-1 at Nissan Stadium.

Ezequiel Barco and United States of America international Emerson Hyndman scored the goals to secure the win for their goal. Nashville SC's first-ever MLS goal was scored by Walker Zimmerman.

Atlanta United form guide: L-L-L

Nashville SC form guide: L-W-D

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Team News

For Atlanta United, star striker Josef Martinez is out with a long-term injury. The Venezuela international has been one of the most prolific forwards in the league since joining Atlanta United from Torino in 2017. In 103 appearances in all competitions for the club, he has scored 90 goals.

Rest up, tomorrow we're back. pic.twitter.com/S1plI8ZQj6 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 22, 2020

Injured: Josef Martinez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC, on the other hand, look set to be without utility player Jimmy Medranda. The 26-year-old was selected by the club in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft and can play as a midfielder and as a full-back.

Injured: Jimmy Medranda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Guzan, Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson, Fernando Meza, George Bello, Jeff Larentowicz, Emerson Hyndman, Pity Martinez, Jurgen Damm, Erick Torres, Ezequiel Barco

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Willis, Brayan Beckeles, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney, Daniel Lovitz, Dax McCarty, Anibal Godoy, Hany Mukhtar, David Accam, Daniel Rios, Randall Leal

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Prediction

Atlanta United are currently operating under interim head coach Stephen Glass, having sacked former Inter Milan and Ajax manager Frank de Boer from the managerial position in July. They will rely heavily on the likes of Jurgen Damm and Pity Martinez to come up with the goals in the absence of Josef Martinez.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC have seasoned MLS player and Ghana international David Accam in their squad and will expect him to be at his very best.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1:1 Nashville SC

