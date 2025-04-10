Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on New England Revolution in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The Revs slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against FC Dallas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a good recent record against New England Revolution and have won seven out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's five victories.

New England Revolution have lost only one of their last eight matches against Atlanta United in MLS in a run dating back to the start of their 2021 league campaign.

Atlanta United have won only one of their last six matches in MLS and have won only six of their last 21 matches in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to July last year.

New England Revolution have picked up only one point from their last nine away games in the regular season of MLS.

Ad

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction

Atlanta United have blown hot and cold this season and have largely been underwhelming in MLS over the past year. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

New England Revolution are in dismal form at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams have several issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Ad

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 New England Revolution

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More