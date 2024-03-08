Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have made a poor start to their league campaign. The Revs slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC in their previous league game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to meet expectations this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a slight edge over New England Revolution and have won five out of the last 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New England Revolution's four victories.

After a winless run of seven matches against Atlanta United in the MLS, New England Revolution are unbeaten in their last six such games in the competition.

Atlanta United kicked off their new MLS campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew and have never lost their first two matches in a single campaign in the competition.

New England Revolution have lost their first two matches in the MLS this season and could begin an MLS campaign with three consecutive defeats for only the third time in their history.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have been a shadow of their former selves so far this season and have several issues to address ahead of this game. The Revs have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Atlanta United have also failed to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 New England Revolution

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tomas Chancalay to score - Yes