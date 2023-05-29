Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atlanta United and New England Revolution square off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday (May 31).

The Five Stripes head into the midweek clash looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last four encounters since October 2019. Atlanta's struggles in the MLS continued with a 1-1 draw against Orlando City on Saturday.

Gonzalo Pineda’s men have now failed to win five of their last six outings across competitions, losing four. With 23 points from 15 games, Atlanta are fifth in the Eastern Conference, two points and two places below New England.

Meanwhile, New England failed to find their feet, as they were held to a pulsating 3-3 draw by Chicago Fire last time out. The Revs have also gone four games without a win, losing thrice since a 2-0 win over Toronto FC on May 7.

While Bruce Arena’s side will look to arrest their slump, they have struggled on the road, managing just one win in four outings, losing twice.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 11 meetings, Atlanta hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

New England have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while three games have ended all square.

The Revs are on a four-game unbeaten run against Atlanta, winning thrice since a 1-0 loss in October 2019.

The Five Stripes have won all but one of their last five MLS home games, with a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC on May 14 being an exception.

New England are on a four-game winless run, losing thrice since a 2-0 win over Toronto FC on May 7.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction

Considering past results between the two sides, a cagey affair at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium could ensue. However, the two teams could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Atlanta 1-1 New England

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of Atlanta’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in the last six clashes between the two teams.)

