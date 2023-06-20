Atlanta United vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Atlanta United lock horns with New York City FC in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts eased past DC United by a 3-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won five out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's four victories.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Atlanta United in the MLS, with their previous such meeting in April this year ending in a 1-1 draw.

Atlanta United are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions - their longest streak of this nature in nearly four years.

New York City FC are winless in their last nine matches in the MLS - the second-longest streak of this nature in the history of the club.

Tyler Wolff scored his third goal of the season for Atlanta United against DC United last week and has scored all his goals off the bench.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Prediction

Atlanta United have managed to hit their stride in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best this week.

New York City FC are in dismal form at the moment and cannot afford another debacle in this match. Atlanta United are currently the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 3-1 New York City FC

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Tyler Wolff to score - Yes

