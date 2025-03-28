Atlanta United vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on Atlanta United in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Preview

New York City FC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Columbus Crew last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts played out a 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won five out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's four victories.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last 10 matches on the trot against Atlanta United but have played out draws in their last four such games in the competition.

Atlanta United have picked up only five points from their first five matches in MLS this season - their joint-worst start to a league campaign in the history of the competition.

New York City FC failed to get a shot on target in their goalless stalemate against Columbus Crew last week - only their third such game in the history of MLS.

Ad

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC can pack a punch on their day and have shown glimpses of their ability so far this season. The away side has good players in its ranks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Atlanta United have struggled in MLS this season and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday. New York City FC are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 New York City FC

Atlanta United vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback