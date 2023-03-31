Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

Atlanta United host New York Red Bulls at Arthur Blank Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to recover from last weekend's humiliation.

The Five Stripes were beaten 6-1 by Columbus on Sunday for their first loss of the season as the club's unbeaten start to the 2023 season ended in dramatic fashion.

A double from Christian Ramirez and goals from Aidan Morris, Philip Quinton and Jacen Russell-Rowe put the Crew 5-0 up by the 68th minute but Brooks Lennon pulled one back for the visitors soon after. However, Maximilian Arfsten restored Atlanta's five-goal advantage in stoppage time.

Yet, with 10 points in five games, Gonzalo Pineda's side are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings and now take on a struggling team in the bottom half of the table.

It hasn't been a good start to the new campaign for the Red Bulls, who've won just once so far - a 2-1 comeback win over Columbus on matchday four.

They were cruising towards another win last Sunday with Elias Manoel's first-half opener having them in front until the 74th minute when Andres Reyes' own goal forced them to settle for a point instead.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the 14 previous clashes between the sides, New York Red Bulls have won nine times over Atlanta United and lost just once.

The last two encounters between the sides have ended in 2-1 wins for the Red Bulls.

The Red Bulls have scored just four goals in five league games so far. Only Montreal (3) have scored fewer. The Red Bulls have scored the most (12).

Atlanta United have conceded more goals (9) than New York Red Bulls (4) despite sitting eight places above them in the league table.

Atlanta United have scored in all five league games so far.

After failing to score in their opening two games, the Red Bulls have scored once each in their next three.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have won their last two encounters against Atlanta United and will feel confident in their chances. However, their struggling attack could be a factor here, especially with the Five Stripes firing on all cylinders.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes