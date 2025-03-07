Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United take on New York Red Bulls side in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Red Bulls eased past Nashville SC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good recent record against Atlanta United and have won 10 out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's three victories.

Atlanta United secured a 2-1 victory against New York Red Bulls in the previous game between the two teams in October 2024 - only their third victory against the Red Bulls in all competitions.

Atlanta United have won each of their last three matches at home in MLS in a run dating back to last season - they had won only three of the 17 such games preceding this run.

New York Red Bulls have won only four of their last 22 matches in the regular season of MLS.

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been in poor form in MLS in recent months and have a point to prove going into this game. The Red Bulls have started their league campaign on a positive note and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Atlanta United have blown hot and cold this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

