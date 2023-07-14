Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with Orlando City in a crucial encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have an impressive recent record against Orlando City and have won nine out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's three victories.

After a winning streak of six matches against Orlando City in the MLS leading up to 2019, Atlanta United have managed to win only two of their last 10 such games in the competition.

Atlanta United have lost only one of their last 11 matches at home in the MLS this season and are unbeaten in their last five such games in the competition.

Orlando City have lost only two of their last 12 matches in the regular season of the MLS but did lose their last such game in the competition by a 4-0 margin against Real Salt Lake.

Atlanta conceded a 2-0 lead in nine minutes against New England Revolution - the fastest they have conceded multiple goals in an MLS game since 2019.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction

Atlanta United have built up a formidable home record and are in excellent shape going into this game. Thiago Almada has been brilliant for his side this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Orlando City were stunned by Real Salt Lake this week and will look to mount an immediate comeback. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-2 Orlando City

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Thiago Almada to score - Yes