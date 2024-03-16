Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2024

Atlanta United will host Orlando City at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2024 MLS campaign.

The home side kicked off their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Columbus Crew last month. They then picked up their first win of the campaign in their second match, beating New England Revolution 4-1, with Thiago Almada opening the scoring from the spot in the first half before Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a second-half hat-trick.

Atlanta United sit ninth in the Western Conference with three points from two matches and will be looking to pick up back-to-back victories on Monday.

Orlando City have struggled for results of late and are still searching for their first league win of the campaign. They were beaten 3-2 by Minnesota United in their last league outing before crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday following a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Mexican outfit Tigres.

The visitors sit 13th in the Western Conference with just one point from an obtainable nine. They will now look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways next week.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Atlanta and Orlando. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Orlando have the joint-worst defensive record in the MLS this season with a goal concession tally of eight.

The Five Stripes are without a clean sheet in their last three matches.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction

Atlanta's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to build on that on Monday. They are undefeated in their last five competitive home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Orlando are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have lost their last two away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Atlanta United 3-1 Orlando City

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)