Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2025

Atlanta United set out in search of consecutive wins for the first time this season when they play host to Orlando City in MLS on Wednesday. The Lions head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last 12 league games (6W 6D) and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United turned in an impressive team display on Monday when they secured a 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ronny Deila’s side had failed to win their previous eight league matches, losing five and claiming three draws while conceding 13 goals and scoring four in that time.

Atlanta United have picked up 14 points from their 15 MLS games so far to sit 12th in Eastern Conference standings, level on points with 13th-placed DC United.

On the other hand, Duncan McGuire’s 39th-minute strike was enough to hand Orlando City a narrow 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers at the Inter & Co Stadium last time out.

Before that, Oscar Pareja’s men were dumped out of the US Open Cup courtesy of a 3-2 loss against Nashville in the round of 16 on May 22 — a result which saw their 12-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 27 points from 15 MLS matches, Orlando City are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference table, three points and three places behind first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Atlanta United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Orlando City have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Atlanta United have failed to win four of their most recent five home games, losing twice and picking up two draws since the start of April.

Orlando City are unbeaten in their last seven away games across all competitions, picking up three wins and four draws since March’s 2-1 defeat against New York City FC.

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Cincinnati, Atlanta United will head into Wednesday’s tie with renewed confidence as they look to surge from the bottom half of the table.

However, Orlando City have proven tough to beat in the league and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Orlando City

Atlanta United vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Atlanta’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last seven games)

