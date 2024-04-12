Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Atlanta United are currently in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Union edged Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the last 15 games played between the two teams.

Philadelphia Union have won only one of their last eight matches away from home against Atlanta United in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 3-0 margin in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League in 2021.

Atlanta United have won six of their last seven matches at home in all competitions and have won each of their last four games at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After a run of only one victory in 11 matches in the regular season fo the MLS, Philadelphia Union have won their last three such games in the competition.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have come into their own over the past month and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza have made an impact in the final third and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Atlanta United have a formidable home record but will be up against a powerful opponent on Sunday. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes