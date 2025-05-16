Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Union edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won six out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's five victories.

Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Atlanta United in all competitions in a run dating back to 2021.

Atlanta United have won only two of their first seven matches at home in MLS this season - their joint-fewest number of home victories at this stage of the season in the club's history.

Philadelphia Union have won three of their first five matches away from home in a regular season of MLS for the first time in the club's history - they had managed only five such wins in 17 games last season.

Ad

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have made an impressive start to their league campaign and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. Mikael Uhre found the back of the net last week and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More