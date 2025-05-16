Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Preview
Philadelphia Union are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Union edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Atlanta United and have won six out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atlanta United's five victories.
- Philadelphia Union have lost only one of their last 11 matches against Atlanta United in all competitions in a run dating back to 2021.
- Atlanta United have won only two of their first seven matches at home in MLS this season - their joint-fewest number of home victories at this stage of the season in the club's history.
- Philadelphia Union have won three of their first five matches away from home in a regular season of MLS for the first time in the club's history - they had managed only five such wins in 17 games last season.
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction
Philadelphia Union have made an impressive start to their league campaign and will be intent on making the most of their impressive form. Mikael Uhre found the back of the net last week and will look to make his mark this weekend.
Atlanta United can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent on Saturday. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 Philadelphia Union
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes