Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Atlanta United are currently in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Union eased past Inter Miami by a 4-1 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union and Atlanta United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four games apiece out of the 13 matches played between the two teams.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last six matches against Atlanta United in all competitions but have managed to win only one of these games.

Atlanta United suffered their previous game by a 4-0 scoreline and witnessed an end to their unbeaten run of seven games in the MLS, but did play out draws in five of these matches.

Since their elimination from the CONCACAF Champions League in May this year, Philadelphia Union have won seven of their 10 matches in the MLS.

Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre, and Daniel Gazdag contributed to Philadelphia Union's victory last week and have secured goal contributions in the same game 13 times since the start of last season.

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in stellar form in recent weeks and can pack a punch on their day. The likes of Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Atlanta United have been in poor form over the past month and have a point to prove this weekend. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

