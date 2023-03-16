Atlanta United vs Portland Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Atlanta United will entertain Portland Timbers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Atlanta United vs Portland Preview

Atlanta United lead the Eastern Conference standings with seven points following two wins and a draw from their previous three league games. In the overall table, they sit second, two points behind table-toppers St. Louis City SC. Brad Guzan and co. could leap to the summit if they prevail over the visitors by the weekend.

The Five Stripes’ two top scorers from last season have left the outfit. Josef Martinez (nine goals) joined Inter Miami on a free transfer while Ronaldo Cisneros (seven goals) was recalled from loan by parent club Guadalajara. However, Juan José Purata (six goals) and Thiago Almada (six goals) stayed put.

Portland Timbers had a dream start to the season, winning their opener against Sporting KC 1-0. However, they were frustrated in their two subsequent games, losing against Los Angeles FC and St. Louis City SC. The 2015 MLS Cup winners will be haunted by the specter of a third back-to-back defeat as they travel to Atlanta.

The Timbers got the better of Atlanta United 2-1 in their previous clash. However, they are yet to claim bragging rights at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with their best result so far a 1-1 stalemate. The visitors started the campaign with a long list of injuries, including Dairon Asprilla, last season's top scorer with 10 goals. Five remain sidelined.

Atlanta United vs Portland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches against Portland.

Atlanta United have scored 11 goals in their last five matches, conceding seven in the process.

Atlanta United have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Portland have won one, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Atlanta United have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Portland have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five encounters.

Atlanta United vs Portland Prediction

Coach Gonzalo Pineda will be keen to see his side maintain their momentum against Portland. Thiago Almada has opened his account and currently boasts two goals and two assists.

With resources already stretched, coach Giovanni Savarese will look to avoid a chaotic situation at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United are expected to win based on their form and home advantage.

Prediction: Atlanta United 3-1 Portland

Atlanta United vs Portland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atlanta United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Portland to score - Yes

