Atlanta United vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Atlanta United will welcome Western Conference leaders San Diego to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a cross-conference MLS match on Saturday. United have won just five of their 29 league games thus far and are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings. The visitors have won 17 of their 30 league games thus far.

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak end after just two games in their previous outing as they suffered a 4-5 home loss to Columbus Crew in their first game back since the international break. Miguel Almirón scored from the penalty spot in the first half, while they added three goals after the break, with Pedro Amador bagging a brace.

SDFC saw their unbeaten streak in MLS end after six games in their previous outing, as they lost 3-1 at home to Minnesota United. Jeppe Tverskov scored a consolation goal late in stoppage time, with Hirving Lozano providing the assist.

Atlanta United vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have registered just one win in MLS since June 2025, with that triumph registered away from home.

The visitors, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winning streak on their travels.

Atlanta United have the second-worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference, conceding 54 goals, 17 more than SDFC.

The Five Stripes have seen over 2.5 goals in six of their last seven home games.

The visitors have scored 20 goals in their last seven away games. Interestingly, they have scored two goals apiece in the last four.

SDFC have the best goalscoring record in the Western Conference, scoring 55 goals, which is also the second-best record across both conferences.

Atlanta United vs San Diego Prediction

Atlanta conceded for the first time after two games and will look to improve upon that record. They have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven home games, which is a cause for concern.

The visitors have won four of their last six league games, keeping three clean sheets. They have won seven of their last eight away games, failing to score just once, and are strong favorites.

The Western Conference leaders have enjoyed a good run of form and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-2 San Diego

Atlanta United vs San Diego Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Diego to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

