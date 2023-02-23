Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

Atlanta United will open their Major League Soccer season against San Jose Earthquakes at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

Atlanta United endured an uneventful campaign last season, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference and 23rd overall, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Head coach Gonzalo Pineda was able to retain his job at the helm of the outfit despite criticism from the local media. He has promised improved performances.

However, the departure of the team’s talisman Josef Martinez was not a good development ahead of the new campaign. The Venezuelan striker, who was The Five Stripes’ top scorer with nine goals last season, joined Inter Miami when talks for a fresh deal collapsed.

San Jose Earthquakes had an underwhelming campaign last season as well. They finished bottom of the Western Conference in the 14th spot and 26th overall out of 28 teams. Needless to say, they did not qualify for the playoffs. The US soccer team's assistant coach, Luchi Gonzalez will steer the side into the new campaign.

Quakes have recruited about 10 new players, most of them defenders. Jeremy Ebobisse remains on their roster despite the top teams that have queued up for his signature. He was the top scorer with 17 goals. The visitors were taken to the cleaners by Atlanta United in their last two confrontations.

Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United are yet to lose or draw against San Jose Earthquakes in any competition.

Atlanta United have won the MLS Cup once in 2018 while San Jose Earthquakes have won it twice in 2001 and 2003.

Atlanta United have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Jose Earthquakes have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Atlanta United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the last five matches. Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

New signing Derrick Etienne Jr. has been touted as an ideal replacement for Josef Martinez. The left winger netted nine times for Colombus Crew last season.

Jeremy Ebobisse is facing high expectations to deliver a better performance than the previous season.

Atlanta United are expected to come out on top based on home advantage.

Prediction: Atlanta United 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Atlanta United vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atlanta United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: San Jose Earthquakes to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes