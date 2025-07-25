Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with Seattle Sounders in an important encounter at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Sounders edged San Jose Earthquakes to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta United have a slight edge over Seattle Sounders and have won two out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Seattle Sounders' paltry one victory.

Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin at the hands of PSG in the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

Seattle Sounders have received a total of five red cards in the regular season of MLS so far this season - the highest of any team in the competition.

Atlanta United are winless in their last seven matches in the regular season of MLS, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-2 margin against Orlando City in May this year.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their purple patch. The Sounders have a poor record in this fixture and will need to make amends this weekend.

Atlanta United have struggled this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-3 Seattle Sounders

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Seattle Sounders to score first - Yes

