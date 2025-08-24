Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atlanta United play host to Toronto FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Ronny Deila’s men have failed to taste victory in the league since May 29 and will head into the weekend looking to end this dire run.

Ad

Atlanta United failed to stop the rot last Sunday when they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Deila’s side have gone 10 back-to-back MLS matches without a win, losing five and picking up five draws since claiming successive victories over Cincinnati and Orlando City in May.

This dire run of results has seen Atlanta United plunge into 14th place in the Eastern Conference table, just one point above rock-bottom DC United.

Ad

Trending

Like the home side, Toronto United continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they played out a 1-1 draw with Columbus Crew last time out.

Robin Fraser’s side have failed to win six of their last seven league matches, losing three and picking up three draws since the start of May.

Toronto have won just five of their 26 MLS matches so far while losing 13 and claiming eight draws to collect 23 points and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Ad

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Toronto hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Atlanta United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Toronto currently hold the conference's second-poorest attacking record, having netted just 27 goals so far. Only rock-bottom DC United have scored fewer (24).

Atlanta are unbeaten in four of their last five MLS home matches, claiming two wins and two draws since May 26.

Ad

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Prediction

Atlanta and Toronto find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the conference standings and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. Home advantage gives Deila’s men an edge over Toronto and we are tipping them to snap their 10-game winless run in the league.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-1 Toronto FC

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atlanta United to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More