Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Atlanta United host Toronto FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 4).

Atlanta had a perfect start to their new season with a 2-1 win over SJ Earthquakes at home. The result left them seventh in the standings ahead of the second matchday, which they will also host. Manager Gonzalo Pineda will seek to build on the win as his team clash with one of their fiercest MLS rivals.

The Five Stripes finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and 23rd overall last season, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Atlanta, who won the Conference championship and the MLS Cup in 2018, will relish the prospect of reliving those moments this term. They bested Toronto FC 4-2 in the sides’ last meeting and will hope to do so again.

Toronto, meanwhile, lost their opening game to D.C. United 3-2 away. It was their fourth setback in five meetings. Toronto had a rather disastrous preseason, with one draw, four defeats and nine goals conceded, but those results don’t reflect the quality of the squad, says manager Bob Bradley.

The signings of Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus and Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli are expected to reinforce The Reds’ frontline. Bernardeschi opened his account against D.C. United on his debut. Toronto will stay on the road to face Atlanta as they look to claim their first win of the season.

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Toronto.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Toronto at home.

Atlanta have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Toronto have lost their last five road games.

Atlanta have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Toronto have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Atlanta – W-W-L-D-D; Toronto – L-L-D-L-L.

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Prediction

Thiago Almada will hope to build on his brace. Juan Jose Purata, who scored six goals last season, will look to open his account here.

Jonathan Osorio, who topped Toronto's scoring charts last term, remains a huge threat but is yet to score this term. Atlanta, though, are on a good run and will likely prevail.

Prediction: Atlanta 2-1 Toronto

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atlanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Atlanta United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toronto to score - Yes

