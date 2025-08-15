Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Atlas Delmenhorst will face Borussia Monchengladbach at the Marschweg-Stadion on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 DFB Pokal campaign. The home side, who currently ply their trade in the fifth tier of German football, returned to competitive action last weekend, thrashing Hildesheim 5-1 in the league and will be looking to carry that momentum into the domestic cup on Sunday.

They last appeared in the DFB Pokal back in the 2023-23 season, facing St. Pauli in their tournament opener and losing 5-0, with a red card to Kerem Sari making an already difficult task nearly impossible.

Borussia Monchengladbach, meanwhile, struggled for results at the back end of the Bundesliga last season. They have, however, looked much better during the off-season, most recently playing out a 2-2 draw with Premier League side Brentford and will be looking to mark their return to competitive action this weekend with a dominant win.

They traded tackles with Erzgebirge Aue at this stage of the domestic cup last season and picked up a 3-1 comeback victory, featuring goals from three different players, including the now-departed Alassane Plea.

Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Monchengladbach Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the second meeting between Atlas and Monchengladbach.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 1980-81 DFB Pokal campaign, with the visitors winning the last-16 clash 6-1.

Gladbach are three-time winners of the DFB Pokal, although their most recent triumph came back in the 1994-95 campaign. They have also finished runners-up on another two occasions.

Atlas are without a clean sheet in their last six competitive outings.

Die Fohlen were last knocked out in the first round of the cup back in the 2013-14 season after losing on penalties to Damstardt.

Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Monchengladbach Prediction

Atlas are undefeated in their last four competitive outings and have lost just one of their last 17. They are, however, massive underdogs heading into the weekend clash and have a near insurmountable task ahead of them.

Monchengladbach ended pre-season with two wins and a draw in their final three outings and are in good spirits. They only need to apply themselves this weekend to secure a blowout victory.

Prediction: Atlas Delmenhorst 0-4 Borussia Monchengladbach

Atlas Delmenhorst vs Borussia Monchengladbach Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monchengladbach to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

