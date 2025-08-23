Atlas vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Atlas will welcome Club America to Jalisco Stadium in the Apertura phase of the 2025 Liga MX on Sunday. The hosts have won just one of their five league games, while the capital club have enjoyed an unbeaten run, recording three wins.

Los Rojinegros have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last eight games in all competitions. They met Querétaro in their previous league outing and were held to a 3-3 draw, conceding at least three goals for the fourth match in a row.

The visitors made it two wins in a row last week, defeating Tigres UANL 3-1 away from home. Érick Sánchez bagged a brace, and Nahuel Guzmán's own goal helped them register a comeback win.

Atlas vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 72 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 35 wins. Los Rojinegros have 20 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Clausura phase in March, and America registered a 3-1 away triumph, extending their winning streak in this fixture to four games.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have lost their last four games in Liga MX. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in these games.

Águilas have conceded one goal apiece in four of their five league games this season.

Los Rojinegros have won just one of their last eight home games in Liga MX, suffering four defeats.

The visitors have won just one of their last eight away games in Liga MX, failing to score in five.

Atlas vs Club America Prediction

Los Rojinegros ended their losing streak after five games last week as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Querétaro. They have lost three of their last four home meetings against the capital club.

Águilas head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak, recording two consecutive wins. They have scored 13 goals in their last four meetings against the hosts and will look to continue that form.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we back the capital club to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Atlas 1-2 Club America

Atlas vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

