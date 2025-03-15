Atlas vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2025

Club America will be looking to move top of the Mexican Liga MX table when they visit the Jalisco Stadium to face Atlas on Saturday. Gonzalo Pineda’s men will aim to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last six clashes since January 2022.

Atlas picked up consecutive victories for the first time since July 2024 as they edged out Club Tijuana 4-3 in a thrilling matchup at the Estadio Caliente last Sunday.

Before that, Pineda’s side snapped their run of two consecutive defeats on March 3, when they secured a 3-1 victory over Atletico San Luis at the Jalisco Stadium.

Atlas have picked up 13 points from their 11 Liga MX matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, level on points with Queretaro and Mazatlan.

Meanwhile, Club America turned in an attacking show of class last time out as they secured a 4-0 victory over Guadalajara in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash to complete a 4-1 aggregate victory and reach the quarter-finals.

Andre Jardine’s men now turn their sights to Liga MX, where they played out a goalless draw with Guadalajara on March 9 and are on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

Club America have picked up 24 points from their 11 league matches so far to sit second in the standings, two points behind first-placed Club Leon.

Atlas vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Club America boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Atlas have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Club America are on a six-game unbeaten run against Pineda’s men, claiming three wins and three draws since a 2-0 defeat in January 2022.

Atlas have won just two of their last nine Liga MX home games while losing three and claiming four draws since September 21.

Atlas vs Club America Prediction

While Atlas appear to have hit their stride in the league, they have their work cut out against a superior Club America side who have won the last three clashes between the two teams. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are backing Jardine’s men to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Atlas 1-3 Club America

Atlas vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last five encounters)

