Atlas vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

The action continues in round 10 of the Mexican Liga MX as Atlas and Club America go head-to-head on Saturday.

Andre Jardine’s men are winless in their last four games against Los Rojinegros and will journey to the Estadio Jalisco looking to end this dry spell.

Atlas failed to find their feet last Saturday when they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario.

Benat San Jose’s side have now gone four consecutive games without a win, losing twice and picking up two draws since their 3-0 victory over Santos Laguna on February 5.

Atlas have picked up nine points from their nine Liga MX Clausura matches to sit 12th in the table but could move into 10th place with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Club America returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Cruz Azul 1-0 at the Estadio Azteca.

Prior to that, Jardine’s men saw their two-game winning run come to an end courtesy of a 2-1 loss at Pachuca on February 17, four days before playing out a 2-2 draw with Mazatlan.

With 18 points from nine matches, Club America are currently fourth in the league standings, level on points with fifth-placed Tigres.

Atlas vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club America hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 22 of the last 50 meetings between the two sides.

Atlas have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Los Rojinegros are unbeaten in their last four games against Club America, claiming one win and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in August 2021.

Club America have won just one of their last four away matches across all competitions while losing twice and picking up one draw since late January.

Atlas are unbeaten in all but one of their five home matches since the turn of the year, claiming two wins and two draws so far.

Atlas vs Club America Prediction

Atlas have suffered a drop off in form of late and are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Club America side.

That said, we predict a cagey affair at the Estadio Jalisco, with Jardine’s men claiming all three points.

Prediction: Atlas 0-2 Club America

Atlas vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win.

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last six meetings).

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last eight clashes between the two teams).

