Atlas vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Atlas will welcome Club America to Estadio Jalinsco for a matchday four clash in the Liga MX.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Pachuca on Tuesday. Julio Furch's fifth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Club America registered a 2-0 home victory over Philadelphia Union in the first leg of their Leagues Cup semifinal on Friday. Richard Sanchez and Victor Aguilera scored in each half to give the hosts the advantage in the tie.

Club America and Atlas have each garnered seven points from three games to sit third and fourth respectively by virtue of a higher goals-scored column.

Atlas vs Club America Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 45 occasions in the past and Club America have a better record with 21 wins to their name.

Atlas were victorious on 14 occasions, while 10 previous games between the pair ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July when a lone goal by Fernando Madrigal was enough to give Club America a 1-0 victory in a pre-season friendly.

The visitors have won three games on the bounce in all competitions and Atlas are unbeaten in their three league fixtures this term.

Atlas form guide: W-W-D

Club America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D

Atlas vs Club America Team News

Atlas

The hosts have no known injuries or suspension worries.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Club America

Santiago Naveda is expected to be sidelined until mid-November with a foot injury. Meanwhile, Nicolas Benedetti will undergo a late evaluation to determine his recovery level from a foot injury.

Injury: Santiago Naveda

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Nicolas Benedetti

Atlas vs Club America Predicted XI

Atlas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Camilo Vargas (GK); Luis Reyes, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaria, Diego Barbosa; Angel Marquez, Aldo Rocha, Ina Ramirez; Jonathan Herrera, Julio Furch, Julian Quinones

Club America Predicted XI (5-4-1): Oscar Jimenez (GK); Salvador Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Victor Aguilera, Miguel Layun; Mauro Leyva, Santiago Naveda, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roger Martinez

Atlas vs Club America Prediction

Both sides have been defensively compact this term and this could translate into a low-scoring game of few chances on Sunday.

Club America might be slight favorites due to their good form but home advantage could count in Atlas' favor. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Atlas 1-1 Club America

